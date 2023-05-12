Every year the National Association of Letter Carriers holds its annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. It's the largest food drive in the entire country.

Over the past few days you may have noticed a postcard or brown bag left in your mailbox. It's to let you know that your postal worker is taking part in the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive taking place Saturday, May 13.

Altariq Franklin, the Postmaster for Reading, says, "This is one of the most proud days that we have as an organization."

All the food donated is then delivered to local banks, like Helping Harvest in Spring Township.

"If you can see over my shoulder we actually have a lot of vacant space in our warehouse," says Helping Harvest President Jay Worrall. "People need a lot of food from us right now and it's actually going out faster than it's coming in."

Worrall says the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is their largest food drive of the year. Last year they received over 80,000 pounds of food, but this year, the need is even greater.

"In March we saw that additional SNAP payment disappear and in reality food prices, rent prices are still very high, so for our families that are on fixed income, so many of them are senior citizens. If they pay more for rent or if their dollar doesn't go as far at the grocery store, they're coming to us," says Worrall.

The food bank says they need non-perishable items. Canned vegetables, canned fruit, simple boxed meals, cereal, granola bars, and toiletries like toothpaste and shampoo are accepted.

Taking part in the drive this Saturday is simple. U.S. postal worker, Juan Manoz explains, "leave it by the mailbox and if you think it's going to rain or something, maybe put it inside a plastic bag so it's protected."

He and your local mail carrier will make sure it gets delivered.