READING, Pa. - Mayor Moran announced Wednesday that a beloved January event will once again return to Reading.
The 4th annual Three Kings Day celebration will take place Thursday at 4pm at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Reading.
Free toys will be available for children ages 1 to 14 while they last. Children must be present to receive a toy.
Three Kings Day, also known as the Epiphany, is a Christian religious observance commonly recognized among Latin communities.
Moran worked to make it an annual event in the city upon taking office in 2020.