The snowstorm that smacked Reading to start the week - hasn't stopped having an impact as the week comes to a close.
"Last night, the roof started falling last night," Samantha Negron of Reading said.
Neighbors expressed concern over a near century-old red brick abandoned industrial building. Its integrity came into question as part of the roof gave way under the white weight.
"Actually I just got off of work five minutes ago," Ivan Perez of Reading said. "But what I heard from everyone that Iives around the neighborhood is water damage from the building and the snow caved in the roof and stuff."
It's that specific portion of the abandoned building that you see there that members of the Reading Fire Department are attempting to stabilize.
"We just want to mitigate the emergency and make the area safe so that we can get people back in their home and at that point reassess how to move forward," Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss said.
This is the second abandoned building this week to have its roof buckle due to pounds of leftover precipitation on top - as a partial-collapse occurred Tuesday in the 500 block of Miltimore Street.
"Again I cannot stress enough and I'm not looking for any excuses but the fact that 24 plus inches of snow we don't know what kind of damage it can potentially do to these already fragile buildings," Mayor Eddie Moran said.
Meanwhile, the mayor says he hopes to have the 10 people displaced back in their homes by the weekend.
"It's emergency stabilization at this point in time," Searfoss said. "To try and deal with the most unstable portion of the building. At this point they are not gonna take the whole building down overnight."