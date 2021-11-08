SINKING SPRING, Pa. — A small earthquake rattled Berks County on Sunday.
The 1.7-magnitude earthquake struck at 1:40 p.m. near Sinking Spring, at a depth of about three miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
No injuries or damage were reported.
Small earthquakes are nothing new in that part of Berks County. Temblors below a magnitude of 2.5 routinely rattle the area.
The biggest earthquakes to shake Berks in recent decades happened on Jan. 16, 1994, when one with a magnitude 4.2 and another, 4.6, rocked the Sinking Spring area.