READING, Pa. - The Reading Red Knights Boys Varsity Basketball team rode through the streets of Reading, celebrating yet another state title.

“For my grandkids it’s a chance to see what is possible and happen for them if they stay with the program,” Alicia Lee, a Reading fan.

“I love these boys and seeing what they did all season,” said Wendy Boyd, a fundraiser with the Squires Club.

From 13th & Union Elementary School to the Geigle Complex at Reading High - players, coaches , cheerleaders and more paraded through part of the city receiving recognition.

“To see what they did and accomplished, it was like watching my own kids do it,” said Boyd.

It’s a team and a community that feel more like family after another impressive state title run.

“I’ve got five generations in this school district, so I’m proud of that,” Lee said “And these young men. I don’t know what can you say. They’re inspirational.”

These shirts have been flying off the table behind me and it’s not just the logo on the front but also the sleeves that have some significance.”

“On the sleeve, it has 32 more minutes all we ask for every game is 32 more minutes but underneath it has Roman numerals of 36 minutes and that’s how long it took to win the championship,” Boyd said.

It’s a parade symbolizing the pride in the team - and the city itself.

“It’s not just a sense of pride for what the boys accomplished but it’s for the city,” said Boyd. Everybody stands behind these guys and to see what they accomplished as a group shows what people as a group can do. “It should be able to expand to the city we are all one when we work together we are prideful.