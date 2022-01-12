To many in his Berks County community, Anthony Myers — the Berks Catholic High School student-athlete whose cancer fight and courage made national news — symbolizes the best in all of us.
"To me, it's the human spirit, and that's what Anthony taught us," said Anthony's father, Ed Myers.
Those important life lessons are echoing once again on the national stage, as Anthony's strength coach, his parents and former teammates are featured in an NFL Films segment airing on Fox Sports One.
"That attention is simply because of who he is and what he did, but really what he embodied as an individual, as an athlete, as a friend, as a teammate, as a family member," the father said of his son who died on Dec. 4, 2019.
This particular chapter involves a letter that Dane Miller, the man behind Garage Strength and the strength coach for Myers and Berks Catholic wrote, picked up by NBC Sports' Peter King.
It shows the strength of Anthony's story as it continues to spread.
"We, out of the blue, received feedback from New York to California and that's literally true," the elder Myers explained. "People that have just heard of Anthony and his story."
This also means charitable donations to the Anthony Myers Movement, started by Anthony, will keep helping those in similar fights.
His family hopes his story continues to inspire.
"What Anthony taught us all is the human spirit is the most important thing," Myers said. "He, up 'til the very end, he showed that. He exemplified that, and he really truly loved to live life."