L. ALSACE TWP., Pa. – The Antietam Farmers' and Artists' Market officially opened Monday for its 2022 season.
Started in 2015, the market at Carsonia Park at Antietam Valley Recreation & Community Center offers a wide variety of homemade products.
This year's market will be held twice a month, on the first and third Mondays of each month through December.
It is open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following dates: May 2 and 16; June 6 and 20; July 18; Aug. 1, 15, and 29; Sept. 19; Oct. 3 and 17; Nov. 7 and 21; Dec. 5 and 19.
In addition to featuring a variety of vendors offering products ranging from baked goods to coffee beans to jewelry, the market frequently showcases live music from local performers.