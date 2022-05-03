Farmers market outdoor market generic

L. ALSACE TWP., Pa. – The Antietam Farmers' and Artists' Market officially opened Monday for its 2022 season.

Started in 2015, the market at Carsonia Park at Antietam Valley Recreation & Community Center offers a wide variety of homemade products.

This year's market will be held twice a month, on the first and third Mondays of each month through December.

It is open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following dates: May 2 and 16; June 6 and 20; July 18; Aug. 1, 15, and 29; Sept. 19; Oct. 3 and 17; Nov. 7 and 21; Dec. 5 and 19.

In addition to featuring a variety of vendors offering products ranging from baked goods to coffee beans to jewelry, the market frequently showcases live music from local performers.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you