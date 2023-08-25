LOWER ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Berks County officials say they're making preparations for the start of the 2023-2024 Antietam Lake Park deer management program.

The archery-only hunting season will begin on September 16, 2023 and run through January 27, 2024.

Hunting is prohibited on Sundays with the exception of November 12, 19 and 26, when it will be permitted.

Hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset.

No hunting will be allowed in Antietam Lake Park without authorization from USDA Wildlife Services and a valid permit.

Officials say archery hunters must follow all Pennsylvania Game Commission rules.

Hunters selected to participate in the program will complete the application process, pass a proficiency test, and attend an orientation which includes safety and hunting ethics.

This program is meant to reduce deer populations until the negative impact to county parks is alleviated.

The Antietam Lake Park Deer Management Program is a joint venture between the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department and USDA Wildlife Services.

For more information or to get a Waiting List Application, please contact The USDA Wildlife Services office at 610-916-1415.