LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. — The search for a missing man from Reading has stretched into the city's suburbs.
Water rescue and recovery crews from Exeter Township, Boyertown, and Phoenixville assisted the Reading and Central Berks Regional police departments with a search of Antietam Lake in Lower Alsace Township on Saturday.
They were looking for Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu, according to Det. Sgt. Deron Manndel, Central Berks Regional Police Department.
Manndel noted that the crews found nothing of interest and that the city police continue to lead the investigation of De La Rosa-Abreu's disappearance.
RPD investigators have not said what prompted them to search the 14-acre lake.
De La Rosa-Abreu, who worked for Reading-based Uptown Limo & Car Service, was last seen at approximately 1:41 a.m. on Aug. 8, picking up a fare in a white 2015 Toyota Corolla. Surveillance cameras later captured images of the car traveling west across the Penn Street Bridge. The car has Pennsylvania license plate KTT-2497.
Reading police have said they believe De La Rosa-Abreu did not leave the area voluntarily.