LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Officials in the Antietam School District say they're ready for the new school year.

There are a lot of changes this year after flooding in July caused millions of dollars in damage at the Middle Senior High School, forcing it to remain off limits.

69 News spoke with the superintendent ahead of the final weekend before the start of the new school year.

"I'm really excited actually to welcome our students back into these amazing spaces that our teachers have created from virtually a blank canvass," said Heidi Rochlin, superintendent of Antietam School District.

The Antietam School District is overcoming recent flooding and has new locations like Mount Penn Elementary and the Primary Center, all furnished and ready for students on Monday.

"Everyone is concerned about the safety of the students since we're moving into new spaces that people aren't familiar with, so along with putting all the same safety protocols we have in place for our usual buildings, we also hired a school resource officer who will be with us every day," explained Rochlin.

In addition to new security, things like food and transportation are also being addressed.

"We were able to get our kitchens together and our food service staff is ready to serve hot meals to our students," Rochlin said. "We were able to work with the borough and Central Berks (Police) along with PennDOT to get all of the necessary permissions in place to put together a traffic plan that will hopefully help the flow of traffic around the elementary center and the buildings we're using."

These essentially makeshift school settings came together in a short amount of time, and the superintendent says it couldn't have happened without volunteers.

"Our maintenance staff, they have really driven getting everything where it needs to be and also our teaching staff and our administration staff," added Rochlin. "But then the volunteers. We wouldn't have been able to move things so quickly without having just - many hands make light the work so people to carry boxes from one location to another has really sped up the process."

The district knows the start of this unconventional school year won't come without challenges, but leaders say they're relying on the same community support that got them this far.

"We just all need to work together to make this work on Monday because we know it's gonna be great for our kids," Rochlin said.