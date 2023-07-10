L. ALSACE TWP., Pa. – Inside the Antietam Valley recreation center in Lower Alsace Township, supplies are piling up to help people who have been affected by heavy flooding caused by rain on Sunday.
"The biggest thing right now is, I think people just need to know where to go if they do need something," said Casey Coates who helped organize donations. "It's a lot of heartbreak, a lot of very sad stories going on out there."
Downed branches and debris rest along the Antietam Creek. Across from it, floodwaters ravaged the halls of the Antietam Middle Senior High School.
"Our entire first floor of the building is unusable," said Antietam School District Superintendent Heidi Rochlin. "All of those classrooms, art rooms, computer labs, science labs and our gym is...it was a relatively new floor, so it's a shame, but that will not be usable again."
She said she thinks it would be unrealistic to say the school would be ready for the start of the year in late August.
"Surrounding districts in Berks County have been great," Rochlin said. "Superintendents have already reached out to me. They are willing to help us in the meantime, but that's not a long-term solution."
Gov. Josh Shapiro saw the damage around the creek, including a flood mitigation project that was underway at the creek, which was destroyed in minutes.
"I want this community to know that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is with them," he said. "You are not alone."
As far as accessing supplies at the recreation center, the organizers said they are looking to be there for most of the day on Tuesday. Coates said people can contact the township about making donations.