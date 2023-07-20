MT. PENN, Pa. - Parents in the Antietam School District are not holding back when it comes to how they feel about the future of their kids.

One thinks the board already has its mind made up, and that parents haven't been able to give their opinions on the situation.

"Our boards are coming up with decisions that we don't think are reasonable," said parent Meg Coyne.

A meeting is set for parents and students Thursday night to weigh in on the upcoming school year, after officials say the Middle Senior High School can't be used this year due to flood damage.

"The students are going to wait for the grownups to tell them what to do," Coyne said.

The district laid out two options earlier this week.

One calls for a reconfiguring where students in certain grades attend classes in the district.

The second option would involve the district finding a building to house the Middle Senior High School for the year.

It could be an office building or corporate center.

Parent Meg Coyne has two students in the district. She's not happy with any of this.

"I don't have the answers. Nobody has the answers. But it feels like we're rushing to find answers and that's a problem," she said.

Coyne feels the first option presents too much movement for the kids, while the second option is too expensive, since outsourcing office buildings could cost taxpayers close to 2 million dollars.

"We don't feel like they're taking everybody's concerns into consideration," said Coyne.

She says she thinks the board has already made up its mind, since a school board meeting will follow Wednesday's community Q and A meeting.

"They absolutely already have their mind made up," Coyne added. "How are those questions being considered when they're immediately following it with a vote."

That meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Mount Penn Primary Center.