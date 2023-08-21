MT. PENN, Pa. - The Antietam school board held an emergency meeting the night before the first day of school after Mount Penn Borough officials brought up concerns about occupancy at schools being used this year.

Students from the Antietam Middle Senior High School will have to attend other locations this year due to flood damage over the summer.

As part of the plan the school board previously adopted, students in the district will be at various buildings, including the Elementary Center, the Primary Center and the Trinity United Church of Christ.

This past week, the borough raised concerns about occupancy at the schools, saying Certificates of Use and Occupancy could be revoked. That prompted Sunday night's emergency meeting.

The school district said it had previously laid out the plans adopted by the school board with borough council and that there were a few questions asked, but no follow-ups to what was presented.

The school solicitor said the borough has occupancy information for Elementary and Primary centers already, and that data would be given to the borough as the school year progresses, given the flexibility of this year.

He said the occupancy will change at the schools by the hour with students moving between buildings

The school board said it did a walkthrough of the church that would be used for classes with borough officials and did what the borough requested.

"We walked through all of the classrooms and we were told at that time that the only thing that needed to be done was that a fire alarm system needed to be installed," said Brian Boland, Antietam School District solicitor.

The borough council president spoke at Sunday's meeting and said he wanted to make sure everything is safe. He talked about raising concerns regarding the occupancy.

"I'm going to say to pull that trigger with sending you that was a very hard decision. I've been upset, my stomach has been upset. I did not want to be put in this position at all," said Troy Goodman, Mount Penn Borough president.

The Antietam School District starts school on Monday, Aug. 21.