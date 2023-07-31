LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Officials in the Antietam School District are looking for volunteers to help pack up and move furniture and classroom equipment before the start of school.

Damage from recent flash floods forced the district to close Antietam Middle Senior High School for the 2023-2024 academic year.

School officials decided earlier this month that students in grades 4-12 will largely be housed at the Mount Penn Elementary Center and students in grades K-3 will be housed at the Mount Penn Primary Center.

Volunteers are needed to help move/clean/arrange furniture, pack-up/set-up/move classrooms, prepare materials and complete other various tasks to get classrooms ready before students return.

Interested volunteers can sign up here.

Volunteers who choose to work at the Antietam Middle Senior High School will be required to complete a waiver. No waivers will be required by those working only in Mt. Penn Elementary, Mt. Penn Primary Center and Trinity UCC.

Volunteers will be contacted by the district to confirm their time, date and location after completing the sign-up form.