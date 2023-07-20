MT. PENN, Pa. – Antietam School District families now know where their children will be going to school in the fall after heavy rains and flooding made the Middle Senior High School unusable for the next school year.
The school board held two meetings Thursday night. The first was to hear from parents, and then the second was to decide upon the plan for the new school year.
"We did what we did right now because we're using the information we have right now," said Superintendent Heidi Rochlin.
The school board decided during Thursday's meeting that grades K-12 will be mainly housed in the Mount Penn Elementary Center for the upcoming school year.
K-6 classrooms will be reconfigured upstairs, and grades 7-12 will be moved to the ground floor. On top of that, grades 9-12 will be walking between that elementary center and local churches for their elective courses.
Parents, however, are concerned. Mike Kindlick's senior daughter, Montana, now has to share a space with younger kids.
"Seniors don't want to be walking around an elementary school," the dad said. "It is what it is."
Montana Kindlick said it's been a whirlwind, especially since her class was robbed of a freshman year because of COVID.
"It's really devastating for everyone, especially the class of 2024," she said. "We're all really anxious about it."
Some parents are keeping an open mind. John and Patti Schodowski have a ninth-grader and a 12th-grader in the district.
"It's not going to change anything if we get all worked up," John Schodowski said.
"Yes, it's going to be a struggle with the different buildings and the schedule," Patti Schodowski said. "We're trying to be positive."
Superintendent Rochlin says the plan is not permanent.
"Will things change? Probably," she said. "When will we change? We aren't sure."
As some parents and students are not happy with the decision, the board says it is taking their concerns into consideration. It also says students will still be starting school on Aug. 21.