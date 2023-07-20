MT. PENN, Pa. — Parents of students in the Antietam School District now know where their children will be attending classes during the coming school year, after heavy rains and flooding rendered the district's middle-senior high school in Lower Alsace Township unusable.

The school board held two meetings Thursday night. The first was to hear from parents, and the second was to decide upon the plan for the new school year.

"We did what we did right now because we're using the information we have right now," said Heidi Rochlin, the district's superintendent.

The school board decided during Thursday's meeting that students in grades 4-12 will largely be housed at the Mt. Penn Elementary Center, and students in grades K-3 will be housed at the Mt. Penn Primary Center.

On top of that, students in grades 9-12 will be walking between the elementary center and local churches for their elective courses.

Parents, however, are concerned. Mike Kindlick's senior daughter, Montana, now has to share a space with younger kids.

"Seniors don't want to be walking around an elementary school," Kindlick said. "It is what it is."

Montana Kindlick said it's been a whirlwind, especially since her class was robbed of a freshman year because of COVID-19.

"It's really devastating for everyone, especially the class of 2024," she said. "We're all really anxious about it."

Some parents said they are keeping an open mind. John and Patti Schodowski have a ninth-grader and a 12th-grader in the district.

"It's not going to change anything if we get all worked up," John Schodowski said.

"Yes, it's going to be a struggle with the different buildings and the schedule," Patti Schodowski said. "We're trying to be positive."

Rochlin said the plan is not permanent.

"Will things change? Probably," she said. "When will we change? We aren't sure."

As some parents and students are not happy with the decision, the board said it is taking their concerns into consideration. It also said students will still be starting school as scheduled on Aug. 21.