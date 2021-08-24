READING, Pa. – When someone asks what she did over her summer break, 10-year-old Catherine Miller — a Girl Scout and student in the Antietam School District — can say she did some heavy lifting.
"It was struggling because it was in my basement," Miller said about her book supply. "I didn't really have any room so I was like, OK, let's put it in my backyard and take a picture and show how many books there is."
Miller ended up collecting thousands of books to give to the community for free as a vendor at Monday's Antietam Valley Farmers' and Artists' Market.
"I am very thankful that all the people in the community came together and collected all these books for me," she said.
At the farmers' market, people aren't just picking up items from various vendors — they're also dropping off supplies in the form of notebooks, pens and pencils to help kids get back to school this week.
"We have lots of students who need lots of supplies and the generosity of the community is fantastic," said Michele Bleacher, principal at Mt. Penn Primary Center.
The school is hoping it can help some families that are still struggling during the pandemic as their students return for in-person learning.
"Now students are coming back full time and we want to be able to give them all the materials they need," Bleacher said, "and we do have parents who are having difficulty meeting the needs and most of them have multiple children."
The school says it will be accepting donations throughout the school year.
As for the farmers' market, it returns next month and Manager Corinne Hauk is glad to be involved.
"In our community, one of the things that you hear a lot is it has such a strong sense of community here," Hauk said.