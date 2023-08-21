MOUNT PENN, Pa. - Some students in the Antietam School District returned to the classroom Monday for the start of a new school year.

Getting to this day took a lot of planning after flooding damaged the Middle Senior High School in July.

But despite all the challenges, students are back to school.

"It's going great so far. It's been very smooth. All of our parents have been wonderful. Everyone's happy to be back and we're so happy to see the kids," said superintendent Heidi Rochlin.

From flooding at the Antietam Middle Senior High School, alternative plans were made for a final move to place students at the Primary Center, Trinity Church, the Elementary Center and Albright College.

There was also an 11th hour emergency meeting where the borough raised concerns about occupancy permits.

"It was found that we were not violating codes we were not exceeding occupancy limits. We worked all that out at the meeting last night so we were really happy we could open school today," said Rochlin.

Still, some parents are concerned and remain cautiously optimistic.

"It's frustrating and concerning, especially being the parent of a child that's special needs. You really don't want this many changes going on because it's harder for them to acclimate, but I do understand sometimes it is the way it is," said parent Melissa Roth.

"I think there's a lot of moving pieces in it and I just hope that everything's good for the kids and everything else," parent Kaylen Stief added.

Another thing to keep an eye on as the school year progresses are new traffic patterns that were put in place.

"I don't know about that yet," said Charles Hillbish, who lives near the school. "I'll find out about that when I come home from work cuz last year, they parked in front of my garage."

"I know there's gonna be a lot of confusion with the change in the direction of the roads here and they're digging up the sidewalk up top," added Roth. "That doesn't help any further, does it?"

The district is operating on a staggered schedule for the remainder of this week with all students returning together Monday.