MT. PENN, Pa. – At the Antietam School Board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Heidi Rochlin said a preliminary flood damage assessment at the Middle Senior High School is complete.
"Lists our damages to the Middle Senior High School building in the area of $21.8 million," Rochlin said.
She said certain agencies will have to evaluate it and decide if aid will be granted.
The school year starts on Aug. 21. Rochlin said the district met with state legislators.
"We talked about lobbying for funding, how to best work with our community partners and municipalities, and what the state can help us with as we deal with the immediate issue of reopening our schools for students," Rochlin said.
Officials decided earlier in July that grades 4-12 will largely be housed at the Mount Penn Elementary Center this school year. Grades K-3 will be at the Mount Penn Primary Center.
Rochlin said legislators suggested getting municipalities and police departments in the same room to talk to make sure they are all on the same page. It's a meeting she said is being arranged.
"We don't want the kids to get lost in the conversation," the superintendent said. "We want them back in school. We want them to be safe. We want to make sure they have a really good in-person education."
Rochlin said at this time, it has been decided to keep specialized instruction classrooms in the district. She said there is the possibility seniors will be able to take core classes, for which they could earn college credit, at Alvernia University and Albright College. According to Rochlin, the district is working with community organizations that may cover the costs.
When it comes to traffic patterns this school year, Rochlin said the district is talking with police.
"We will be strongly urging families to walk to school to help ease with traffic congestion," Rochlin said.
One parent spoke about her concerns for the safety of students as they walk to classes between buildings. The school board did not address her comment specifically after it was made in this meeting.
Volunteers are set to move items and get classrooms in the district ready starting on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through next Thursday. People interested in volunteering can sign up online.