EXETER TWP., Pa - It's a community continuing to take action in the wake of tragedy.
"Let everybody have dinner together and try and share stories and try and get people's morale up," said Larry O'Boyle, president of Antietam Valley Community Partnership.
The nonprofit organized a free spaghetti dinner and asked for donations to help those impacted by recent flash floods. Heavy rains on July 9 caused so much damage that Gov. John Shapiro and officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency visited in the days that followed.
"We're matching the donations up to a thousand dollars from our organization, and we hope to be able to give money back to the community," said O'Boyle.
The fundraising dinner at the Carsonia Rec Center isn't run by some outside group, but rather, those right next to those impacted.
"I was devastated. I live a half a block from the creek, and I just saw it getting higher and higher, and I saw the devastation afterwards of my neighbors and our high school," O'Boyle said.
It was a dinner to not only aid in the ongoing recovery, but to put things into perspective.
"People need to know that they're not alone. That there's other people out there. Probably people a lot worse off than they are," O'Boyle said.