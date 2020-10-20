As cases surge in parts of Southeastern Pennsylvania - the Wolf Administration says it's begun distributing COVID-19 antigen test kits to some facilities in Berks County.
"The point of contact antigen test is a test that detects the antigen as a protein,” Dr. Jorge Simental said. “So, you have an antibody that detects the protein of the virus and it tells you right there, kind of like a pregnancy test, whether it is present or not."
Dr. Simental is part of the team providing free COVID-19 tests in the parking lot of FirstEnergy Stadium - which will continue through the week. It could take up to four days to get the results of nasal swab tests they're giving. The point of contact antigen test is less invasive but, the real benefit is how quick you get the results
"It's a test where you have the results right away then you can create clinical decisions about what to do,” Simental said.
He adds the new antigen test could really be helpful especially as we begin to get into the flu season.
"They have similar symptoms and we probably have to test for both at the same time. With Covid being on the rise and the flu season coming, I think it's going to be a real issue for healthcare providers and institutions in the area,” Simental said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health anticipates receiving hundreds of thousands of the antigen tests from the Federal Government over the coming weeks, which will be provided to counties based on need. They'll be issued to places like long term care facilities, colleges, drug treatment centers and jails -- as well as urgent care centers, pharmacies and primary care doctors.
Dr. Simental says, “Patients that are symptomatic and have a positive test, you can act right away. So, it's an advantage.
COVID-19 testing is available at FirstEnergy Stadium for the next four days.
The site will be open tomorrow and Thursday from 7:00 to 6:00... Friday from 7:00 to 5:00... and Saturday from 7:00 to 4:30.
No appointment is necessary.
Officials ask that you bring a photo ID and insurance card.