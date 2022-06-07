CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. – It's a sight that's an unfortunate first for one Birdsboro man. Gas prices crossing the $5 mark.
"Yes, in my lifetime, yes," Robert Kirby of Birdsboro said.
And it's really saying something when the price at the pump is changing people's plans.
"It depends on what we are gonna do, 'cause we have a truck and an SUV, and we were going down to Myrtle Beach," Kristen Veacock of East Earl Township said, "so sometimes what my husband will do, he will rent a sedan and we will take less stuff and won't have to fill up as often."
Not far from that gas station, the outside of a hotel looks like a parking lot from Depression-era America.
"Gas was cheap back in 1930," said William Bass of Washington, D.C. "Ten cents a gallon."
With gas prices continuing to climb, it's an interesting perspective to get from those whose passion are cars from a different time.
"The tank is not very big," Bass said of his antique car. "It's 10 gallons."
Antique enthusiasts are trying their best to keep things in perspective.
"The gas today is much better than it was in 1929," Bass said.
There's also adjusting for inflation.
"But ten cents back then was a lot of money," Bass said. "Today, you couldn't even get a piece of gum for that."
Still, whether you're behind the wheel of a Model A or the latest model gas-guzzling car, everyone is dealing with the same issue.
"I don't care who you voted for, but somebody could do something about it because we weren't like this two years ago, a year ago," Veacock said.