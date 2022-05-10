KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A piece of firefighting history was returned home on Tuesday morning after 30 years away. An old horse-drawn pumper was escorted through the streets of Kutztown before stopping at the current firehouse.
A small procession was held in Kutztown for the antique pumper. The procession left from the Weis on Kutztown Rd., traveled on Main St., and ended at the fire house on Noble St.
An antique collector in New Hampshire has been in possession of the pumper since the late '90s, says Fire Chief Michael Russo, Kutztown Fire & Rescue.
The pumper will remain at the fire house until a permanent home can be established.
Kutztown Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook saying "This would not have been possible without the help of Kutztown Historical Society, Jeremy Bellois, and the contributions made by many others over the last several years."
