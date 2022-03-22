MAIDENCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa.- It was like Antiques Roadshow in the gathering room at Keystone Villa in Maidencreek Township as folks brought in old treasures to be evaluated.
"This is the second year we're doing this," says Danielle Pack, Sales & Marketing Coordinator for Keystone Villa Fleetwood. "It's an antique appraisal event."
Clete Marquardt and his wife brought in an old painting by a local artist they bought at a flea market years ago.
"We just thought it was neat, so we bought it and it's just been sitting around ever since," says Marquardt. "I think it should be worth well over a thousand."
About 50 people made appointments to come and get items appraised, from early 20th century quilts to antique music boxes, all wondering what fortune their treasures might bring.
"I would say they're pretty excited to see if it's something that's worth something," says Pack. "Maybe a family member has donated, left behind or they found in a home that they recently just purchased."
This is the first time the Marquardts attended the event but you never know, they could become regulars.
"We have a lot of collectibles and older stuff at home," says Marquardt.