WEST READING, Pa. - Dozens of residents of an apartment building in West Reading have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to vacate the property.

Approximately 80 people face eviction from the Franklin Manor Apartments as a result of their landlord failing to meet a borough deadline to make necessary repairs to the building and pay overdue bills, according to Nicholas Imbesi, the borough manager.

Imbesi said the borough condemned the building Tuesday morning.

The property manager told 69 News: "You should have a blessed day. Thank you for reaching out, and take care," and then hung up.

Some residents shared photos with 69 News last week of mold and rot inside their apartments. They also complained that raw sewage had accumulated in the building's basement.

When reached for comment, the property manager hung up on WFMZ's Jim Vasil.

Representatives of Centro Hispano and Berks Coalition to End Homelessness are assisting the tenants in their efforts to move out of the building, according to Imbesi.

Residents who need to retrieve their belongings after 5 p.m. can do so by contacting the borough and arranging a time to enter, Imbesi said.