READING, Pa.- A Reading man has been charged with arson in an apartment fire that forced more than 20 people from their homes in the city late last month.
"People that set fires need to be held responsible," said Jeremy Searfoss, Reading's fire marshal.
Searfoss said a careful investigation of the fire at the multi-unit building at North 10th and Walnut streets led authorities to determine it was no accident.
"In our opinion, based on what we saw for fire movement and intensity patterns, this fire was intentionally set," Searfoss said.
The fire marshal wasn't able to discuss details of the investigation, but he said Richard Donofrio, the man who was living in the first-floor apartment where the fire broke out, has been arrested.
According to the police affidavit, Donofrio's face, neck and clothing appeared to be charred and blackened when they arrived on the scene on the night of Oct. 26.
They said Donofrio made various statements referencing the fire in his apartment and was in possession of a green lighter.
"This individual, allegedly at this point, this individual did endanger the occupants of that building," said Searfoss. "Luckily, this fire was early enough in the night that no one was sleeping. Had this fire happened at 2 or 3 in the morning, the results could have been tragic and vastly different."
The people who were living in the other apartments were able to move back in a few days later, after repairs were made.
Donofrio's apartment remains condemned. He is facing several charges, including arson.