SPRING TWP., Pa. – "I'm happy to see things finally opening up this year."
Chairperson George W. Stuck III made the comment at Monday night's brief meeting of the Spring Township Board of Supervisors, during which the board approved requests for upcoming events to kick off the summer.
The supervisors approved a public gathering permit for the Apple Dumpling Festival, which is returning after last year's cancellation due to the pandemic. According to its website, the festival has been a Berks County tradition for more than 60 years. It will be held at Willow Glen Park from Wednesday, June 2 to Saturday, June 5.
The festival will run 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 2-3; 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 4; and 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 5. Face masks must be worn on all rides and at all other times except when eating or drinking.
The board also approved road closure requests from West Lawn United Methodist Church, Woodside Avenue, for its vacation Bible school.
The Bible school will be held July 12-15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for age 3 to kindergarten, and July 19-22 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for first through sixth grades.
In addition, the supervisors authorized the advertisement of an ordinance which would continue the utilization of the Berks County Uniform Construction Code Board of Appeals and allow people who serve municipalities to also serve on the county appeals board. The cost to use the county appeals board increased from $200 to $300 per year.
Finally, the supervisors approved a time extension to Aug. 9 for the Hoffman Tract apartments proposed for Iroquois Avenue.