UNION TWP., Pa. — The nice weather this Labor Day has dozens of people in Berks County heading outdoors.
"We really like it," said Francis Reyes.
Reyes set everything aside this Labor Day weekend and headed out to Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site in Union Township for some apple-picking and camping.
"We are very adventurous and like to try new things," said Reyes.
The nice weather is drawing crowds from all over.
"It's a fun family activity," said Park Ranger Bill Lange.
He said this year's apple-picking season could not get much better.
"The reason for apple crop has a lot to do with weather," Lange said, "and this weather has been better this past year than it has in the past."
Lange said crowds have been anxiously waiting to return to the 18th-century orchard, which features 30 varieties of apples.
"People have been wanting to come out ever since COVID lifted some of its restrictions," he said. "We still do have some here."
A number of locals, like Lisa Martin, are also coming out.
"There seems to be a lot of apples," she said. "I'm not sure it's all ripe yet. I haven't found too many good ones yet. I'm not sure if it's picked through or what."
For Martin, it is a day trip she said has become a tradition.
"Hopewell, for us, is just always a nice place to visit," she added. "I just like to come and walk around with my dog. It is really pretty here."
The orchard is open for apple picking from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. every day the park is open, while the crop lasts. The cost is $1 per pound, regardless of the variety or quality. Proceeds of the apple sales help maintain the orchard and other entities of the park.