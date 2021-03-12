READING, Pa. - An act of nature claimed the life of a man driving across the Lindbergh Viaduct in Reading on Thursday.
Steven Malcolm, 63, was driving near his home around 5 p.m., when a large tree snapped, apparently, from near its roots and fell directly onto the SUV he was driving. Malcolm died of head injuries at Reading Hospital several hours later.
Reading's Department of Public Works sent the city's arborist to the scene.
"He is responsible to manage the trees in the city that overhang the public right-of-way," said Kyle Zeiber, the department's operations division manager.
DPW officials said the tree that fell was on private property and did not hang over the road.
"Being that it's on private property," Zeiber said, "it's limited on what we can really do."
They said the arborist visited the scene again on Friday to inspect trees in the area that do hang over the areas where cars and people pass.
"If any property owners or neighbors do see a tree that isn't safe or could pose a risk, then they should contact our office here at public works, contact the arborist. and we will go out and assess it and make sure if it's safe," said Zeiber. "If it's not, we would send a property owner a notice to rectify the situation."