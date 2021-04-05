READING, Pa. — An architecture firm behind the design of many buildings in Berks County over the past century is now providing a look into its archive of photos, original drawings, and architectural renderings.
Muhlenberg Greene Architects announced Monday a partnership with Reading Historic Neighborhoods, a community Facebook page that for nearly a decade has highlighted the city's architectural history.
"I felt a sense of urgency to find a way to share this lost art form from the field of architecture," said Suzanne Cody, the firm's marketing coordinator. "With the recent passing of Larry Greene, Mr. [Frederick A.] Muhlenberg's partner of many years, and for whom our firm is named, it felt important to try and find a place to showcase our archive of Reading's prominent buildings, past and present."
Cody said the firm had planned to publicly display a curated collection of Muhlenberg's hand-drawn renderings of architectural designs as part of its 100th anniversary celebration in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold. That's when she turned to the Reading Historic Neighborhoods Facebook page and its administrator, Realtor Chris Miller.
"This collection of works are original drawings created in Muhlenberg's own hand, in graphite, pen and ink, colored pencil and charcoal on paper," Cody said. "They tell the story of the development occurring in the City of Reading over a century. Partnering with Reading Historic Neighborhoods in the social space gives our firm an opportunity to share these renderings with a much wider audience of architecture and local history lovers than we could have otherwise reached."
Muhlenberg founded the firm in 1920 and partnered with Greene in 1965, when they formed Muhlenberg Greene Architects. Examples of Muhlenberg's designs include Stokesay Castle in Lower Alsace Township, the Medical Arts Building in Reading, and Berks Heim in Bern Township.