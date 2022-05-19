EXETER TWP., Pa. –"Well, from when I was little, I've always loved animals," Vicky Hoffman said. "I worked at one of our local shelters here for eight years, part time."
As three foster dogs frolic under the early evening spring sun, a Joan Rivers quote comes to mind.
"They love you rich or poor, and they have no agenda," Hoffman quoted.
She helps a number of animal rescues in the Berks area, including Zoe's House Rescue, Noah's Arps and The CatWorks Inc. She says such places are facing growing challenges in helping unwanted, often health-challenged animals, and then finding them a good adoption family.
"We don't get grants, we don't get money from the state, from the city, from the county," Hoffman said. "This is all donations."
And for people who volunteer to rescue the animals, the shelters often are the their own homes and backyards.
"We are all foster-based, we don't have kennels," Hoffman explained. "I think a lot of Berks County people think that we have kennels or shelters. We don't. We are all foster-based. Without foster homes, we cannot continue to save these dogs."
Hoffman says the number of animals needing the help of a rescue program is on the rise.
"Because of them not being open admission here in the county, we are getting more calls for that because now people will call and say, 'The shelter won't take my pet in, can you?,'" she said.
She's hoping more people will volunteer and donate to help local animal rescue programs in the area.
"Donate if you want to donate," she urged. "Please donate to your local rescues because we desperately need your help or we not going to be able to continue to do this."