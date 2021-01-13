HARRISBURG, Pa. - A member of Berks and Schuylkill counties' state legislative delegation has been awarded a bigger role in Harrisburg.
Republican Sen. David Argall has been appointed chair of the Senate State Government Committee for the 2021-22 legislative session.
The committee is given broad oversight of the executive branch and is tasked with developing and approving legislation relating to elections, ethics in state government, constitutional amendments, and redistricting.
"It is an honor to serve as the new Chairman of the Senate State Government Committee," Argall said. "In the past, in the House and Senate, I have chaired bipartisan committees to consider budget, conservation, and blight issues and I look forward to the major challenges facing this new assignment to reform our state government and hold it accountable to the citizens of Pennsylvania."
In recent months, Argall said the committee has approved bills that delayed the primary election due to COVID-19 and froze legislative, court, and cabinet salaries during the pandemic.