SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. - As the Arizona Cardinals get set to take on the LA Rams in the last NFL Super Wild Card matchup - a third team with strong regional support - is also in the mix.
“I was pretty excited to hear that the curse still goes on, that they're still running a little scared,” said Diana Prosymchak, Executive Director of the Schuylkill County Historical Society.
Arizona Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury made mention of a 'curse' involving the former Pottsville Maroons saying - "I'm sure they're very lovely people in Pottsville. I hope that they will rescind the curse very soon.“
"To hear that, you know, the curse is becoming headline news for the Cardinals,” Prosymchak said. “It made it really interesting."
The curse involves what fans of the Pottsville Maroons claim is stolen property in the form of a 1925 NFL Championship, what the Cardinals franchise says belongs to them.
Pottsville beat the then Chicago Cardinals on the road, staking their claim as champions and the NFL’s best team.
Following the victory, the Maroons scheduled an exhibition game against some Notre Dame players, including the fabled ‘Four Horsemen’.
This game went against the orders of NFL comish Joseph Carr, who then took Pottsville’s title away.
"It puts Pottsville on the news,” Prosymchak said. “it puts Pottsville on the map. And it brings the Pottsville Maroons up and front again, because we're coming up on the 100th Anniversary of the 1925 Championship."
How concerned are Cardinals fans when it comes to the curse?
A producer for an Arizona-based sports talk radio show sent an email to Pottsville Mayor Dave Clews - all but outright asking to take the curse away.
"Do you really think the new mayor is gonna forgive the curse and be tarred and feathered in the town square?,” Mayor Clews questioned.
Curse or not, two things are certain - the Cards hold the longest title drought in sports - and Pottsville still wants its title back.
As for that request to the Mayor? It's not looking good.
"They're playing the Rams tonight and I've been a Rams fan since 1972,” Mayor Clews said. “Added to the humor for me, anyway. You want me to forgive and guess whose team you're playing tonight?.”