BIRDSBORO, Pa. -- The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has issued a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading.
The League said Friday the ordinance will begin Saturday at 2 a.m. and ending at 9 a.m. It will continue at 5 p.m. Saturday then expire Sunday at 11 a.m.
Those who own dogs must bring the animal inside for the duration of the code, except for supervised and necessary bathroom breaks and exercise, the League said.
Anyone who witnesses an unsupervised dog left outside within the City of Reading should call ARL at 610-373-8830.