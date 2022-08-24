CUMRU TWP., Pa. — One of two cats found dead in Leesport over the weekend tested positive for rabies, according to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.

The ARL said Wednesday that the second cat — a kitten — tested negative for the viral disease.

The wounded cats were found deceased Sunday in the area of Shackamaxon Street. Their wounds appeared to indicate that the cats had been attacked by another animal, officials said.

The rabid cat bit someone before it died, according to the ARL, which said that the person is undergoing a series of shots.

The ARL also said it is working with two people who are taking care of a cat colony in the area.