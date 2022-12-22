CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Due to the anticipated cold temperatures, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue ordinance for the City of Reading for Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. until Tuesday, December 27th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

Sergeant Hayden Carroll, ARL’s Department of Animal Protection Manager, notes that while the code is enforceable only within the City of Reading, the recommendation applies to all pet owners in Berks County.

“The cold temperatures predicted for our area over the next days are potentially life-threatening for animals left outside to fend for themselves," Carroll said. "We hope city residents take this threat seriously and bring their pets inside.”

Any person who owns, possesses or has custody of a dog must bring the animal inside their residence for the duration of the code, except for supervised and necessary bathroom breaks and exercise.

Non-compliance can result in the animal being removed by an animal control ofﬁcer.