CUMRU TWP., Pa. – The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has had to put down nearly 20 dogs because of a virus.
Officials say they're dealing with a disease they haven't dealt with before in dogs. They said the pathogen isn't transferred to humans, but it spreads quickly among the animals.
The center's CEO says the animals were not responding to treatment, so some had to be put down. She also says the ARL has to pause dog adoptions for a while and that the disease has been a struggle.
"This is a very heartbreaking illness to watch our dogs suffer with," said ARL CEO Alexis Pagoulatos. "And in this moment, we're fighting for their lives really."
Pagoulatos says shelters nationwide are getting backed up and overcrowded, which makes animals stressed. That makes them more susceptible to disease.
She says people can help by fostering dogs. She says healthy dogs leaving helps shelters make space and allows animals to de-stress.
The ARL is also asking for donations and for people to share their social media posts to reach more people.