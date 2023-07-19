CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A special adoption event called "Bunnypalooza" will begin Thursday at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.

"They are absolutely beautiful and delightful and social and they really love people," said Alexis Pagoulatos, CEO of the ARL.

The animals came to the shelter about two weeks ago. They were discovered in the vehicle of Barbara Goncalves after she was arrested on robbery charges at the Target in Exeter Township.

Officials said 39 rabbits and a cat were in her van. Animal control officers went to the scene to collect the animals.

"They were well taken care of, but basically, there were just many of them and they didn't have an appropriate housing option," explained Pagoulatos. "So that's why they ended up coming to us."

The ARL has 35 rabbits on site; many of them will be available for adoption during the "Bunnypalooza" event.

"The rabbits range from all different kinds of ages, from babies through adults," Pagoulatos said. "Thankfully, some of the adults were already spayed and neutered and the rest will be neutered before they're ready for adoption."

You can find out more about the event on the ARL website.