BIRDSBORO, Pa. - A free adoption event is being held in Berks County on Friday for pets in need of a loving home.
The Animal Rescue League of Berks County (ARL) will host the event, sponsored by Storage World.
Storage World will pay the adoption fees of all dogs and cats over 6 months of age and small animals available for adoption at the ARL.
The free adoption event will take place from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
All adopters must go through the ARL’s regular procedures to adopt.
Dog adopters will also want to bring cash or a check for a $7.00 dog license. Cat adopters should bring a carrier or buy one from the ARL for $5.00.
