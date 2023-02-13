CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Some animals in Berks County are putting their best paws forward and taking a shot at love this Valentine's Day. An '80s-style dating video is being used to help with pet adoptions at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.

The video features adoptable dogs and was posted on the ARL Facebook page.

One funny takeaway from the video includes a line from Mandy that says, "I'm lost.. can you give me directions to your heart."

Creators believe the retro dating video is a great way to encourage social media clicks and adoption applications.

Matt Pachuilo says inspiration for some of the lines were taken from actual '80s dating videos.

The video created and voiced by care staff even includes some important facts about each "dating applicant" to make sure they find the perfect and permanent mate.

Pup Oden has a dating requirement. In his dating application he says, "If you are sitting here watching this video with a cat, you should hit fast-forward, because that lifestyle isn't for me."

"It's important to be transparent about our animals' needs, so when they go into their forever homes, we set them up with success," continued Pachuilo.

The profiles do get a little personal and a tad naughty at times.

Royalty is ready for commitment. "I'm definitely looking for a long-term relationship with plenty of play time, if you know what I mean."

If one of the four-legged friends is the warm embrace you want cuddling you at night, act fast to submit your application for adoption. Creators say some are already marking their calendars for unforgettable Valentine doggy dates.

To learn more or to submit an adoption application, visit ARL's website and click on adopt.