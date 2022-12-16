CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Due to the anticipated cold temperatures, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading for the following periods:

December 17 from 12:00 AM to 10:00 AM

December 18 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 AM

December 19 from 10:00 PM to December 20 at 8:00 AM

Any person who owns, possesses or has custody of a dog must bring the animal inside their residence for the duration of the code, except for supervised and necessary bathroom breaks and exercise.

Non-compliance can result in the animal being removed by an animal control ofﬁcer.

Any person witnessing an unsupervised dog left outside in the elements within the City of Reading should call the Animal Rescue League of Berks County at 610-373-8830.