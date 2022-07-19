How to keep your dog and other pets cool in the heat

Make sure your dog has access to shade and water during the hot weather. Walk your pet in the early morning or evening.

 Chendongshan/Adobe Stock

READING, Pa. - Pet owners in Reading and being reminded to bring their animals inside during extreme heat. 

The Animal Rescue League of Berks County is issuing a Code Red for the City of Reading with the heat expected to reach temperatures of 95 degrees.

The Code Red is for Wednesday, July 20, from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Thursday, July 21, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

ARL says any person who owns, possesses, or has custody of a dog must bring the animal inside their residence for the duration of the code, except for supervised and necessary bathroom breaks and exercise.

Non-compliance can result in the animal being removed by an Animal Control Officer from the property and impounded at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.

Owners will have 48 hours after the code has been lifted to pick up their animal and will be subject to applicable boarding fees, ARL officials say. 

Any person witnessing an unsupervised dog left outside in the elements within the City of Reading should call the Animal Rescue League of Berks County at 610-373-8830.

Tags

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you