READING, Pa. - Pet owners in Reading and being reminded to bring their animals inside during extreme heat.
The Animal Rescue League of Berks County is issuing a Code Red for the City of Reading with the heat expected to reach temperatures of 95 degrees.
The Code Red is for Wednesday, July 20, from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Thursday, July 21, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
ARL says any person who owns, possesses, or has custody of a dog must bring the animal inside their residence for the duration of the code, except for supervised and necessary bathroom breaks and exercise.
Non-compliance can result in the animal being removed by an Animal Control Officer from the property and impounded at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.
Owners will have 48 hours after the code has been lifted to pick up their animal and will be subject to applicable boarding fees, ARL officials say.
Any person witnessing an unsupervised dog left outside in the elements within the City of Reading should call the Animal Rescue League of Berks County at 610-373-8830.