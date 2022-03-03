BIRDSBORO, Pa. -- The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has issued a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading beginning tonight and ending tomorrow.
The ordinance will go into effect starting at 9 p.m. and ending Friday at 8 a.m.
A Code Blue means any person who owns, possesses or has custody of a dog must bring it inside their home for the duration of the code, except for supervised and necessary bathroom breaks and exercise.
ARL said non-compliance can result in the animal being removed by an Animal Control Officer from the property and impounded at the ARL's facility. Owners will have 48 hours after the code has been lifted to pick up their pets and will be subject to applicable boarding fees.
Any person who sees an unsupervised dog left outside in the elements within the City of Reading should call the ARL at 610-373-8830.