BIRDSBORO, Pa. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County is accepting applications from families who may be interested in becoming a short-term foster for the holidays. The program will allow shelter pets to enjoy the warmth and happiness of the season in the comfort of a home.

“A shelter can be a very stressful environment for an animal, especially during this season,” said Tatiana Foronda, ARL’s Pet Placement Manager. “This program is a great opportunity for families that would like to help a pet but don’t have the time for a long-term commitment to do so, and it’s a lovely way to do something small yet so important for a shelter animal.”

A selection of available adoptable pets will be available for families to take home on December 23rd or 24th and return on January 2, 2022.

After applying at www.berksarl.org, families will be qualified by the Pet Placement team and matched with a pet. The team will contact accepted families during the week of December 19th.

All foster pets will go home with a “suitcase” packed with supplies, food, and further instructions.

The application to the program will be available from December 13th – 21st.