CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Animal rescue workers are asking the public's help in identifying the owners of a dog found abandoned in the City of Reading.

The Department of Animal Protection at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County (ARL) is asking the community for any information on the owners of a Siberian Husky-type dog removed Thursday morning from at home at 1417 Monroe Street.

“We received an animal cruelty complaint for this address on August 2, and after arriving at the property, we noticed the dog tethered to a stake in the backyard with no water. We provided water to the canine while contact was established with the owners,” said Sergeant Hayden Carroll, manager of the Department of Animal Protection at the ARL.

“We arrived back at the scene this morning, and an eviction notice was posted on the property door. Neighbors indicated that they saw the family move out yesterday, leaving the dog behind, which gave us the authority to take possession of the dog while we investigate the case.”

Dr. John Hurst, veterinarian at the ARL, examined the dog and established that he looked in good body condition and no signs of severe dehydration were noticed.

Any person with information on the owners of this dog is asked to contact the ARL at 610-373-8830 ext. 400.