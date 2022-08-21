LEESPORT, Pa. -- The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Berks County says two cats found dead Sunday are being tested for rabies.

A tweet from the ARL says an animal protection officer picked up the dead cats in Leesport in the area of Shackamaxon Street.

Both cats had wounds of unknown origin and were sent to a lab to be tested.

The ARL says that although there is no confirmation of rabies at this time, residents should be alert for other animals in the area with signs of illness and should not allow their pets outside unsupervised.