CUMRU TWP., Pa. - In a statement issued Thursday, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County affirmed they were euthanizing 19 cats suffering from feline calicivirus combined with behavior issues and secondary infections.

Calicivirus is highly contagious and causes mild to severe respiratory infection and oral disease in cats.

In recent months, the ARL has been dealing with higher intake and lower adoption numbers, and these kinds of crowded conditions can increase the chances of diseases like calicivirus making their way into the shelter.

Currently, there are 41 kittens and 128 cats residing there (in addition to dogs, barn and other small animals.) Their capacity of care for cats is 125.

Animals with behavioral issues are difficult to treat and the choice to humanely euthanize these animals was made considering their medical condition.

ARL officials said the decision was not one they took lightly.