BIRDSBORO, Pa. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County (ARL) is hoping to find forever homes for dogs over 6-months of age by hosting a free adoption event.
The event, scheduled this Friday, is sponsored by the Patients of Sunnyside.
The patients of Sunnyside will pay the adoption fees of all dogs over 6-months of age available for adoption at the ARL.
The adoption event will run from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
No appointments are necessary, however all adopters must go through the ARL’s regular procedures to adopt, including the completion of an adoption proﬁle and speaking with a pet placement specialist.
Adopters are encouraged to bring their family members, and cash or a check for a $7 dog license.
A virtual line is set up at www.berksarl.org/hello where guests can check-in when they arrive at the shelter. All guests will be able to check their place in line and be notiﬁed by text when it’s their turn to work with an adoption counselor.
To view a list of adoptable dogs, please visit www.berksarl.org/dogs.
For more information, contact the ARL at adoption@berksarl.org or call 610-373-8830.