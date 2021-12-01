CUMRU TWP., Pa. — It's a day of the year when giving comes into focus, but one kitten's battle will continue long beyond Giving Tuesday.
"He's been in very supportive care since coming to us," said Ashley Mikulski, chief development officer at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Cumru Township.
It's an emotional tale of a 10-week-old kitten, Mr. Toad, in the care of the Berks ARL.
"A finder found him out in the community, and he was very injured," said Mikulski. "He was covered in his own blood, he had broken feet, puncture wounds, and we believe he was attacked by some other animal."
The ARL is raising money for animals in need of emergency medical treatment, like Mr. Toad, through its Jack and Noel's Fund.
"This fund pays for leg amputations, eye enucleation, x-rays and anything extra that our animals need before they make it to their adoption," Mikulski explained.
While Mr. Toad's situation is still critical, veterinarians said he's turned a corner in the last week. They said he's eating well and he's very playful, which are two very good signs, so they're optimistic about his recovery. Mr. Toad is just one furry friend your donation could help.
"These animals, through no fault of their own, have an emergency medical case," said Mikulski, "and if we can get them help, they can go to a family and they can provide emotional support, family support — animals really are family to a lot of people. This is not just about helping animals, this is about helping people in our community and building families through adoption."
The ARL said you can donate online, by phone or by visiting the shelter.