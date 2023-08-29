READING, Pa. - A man facing gun charges is on the run.

Jonathan Polanco, 28, failed to show up for a final disposition hearing last week at Berks County Court of Common Please, said state police in Reading.

He is facing a list of charges including prohibited possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and driving violations.

Polanco has ties to Reading and New York City. He's known to carry stolen guns and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 610-562-6885 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.